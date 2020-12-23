Top StoriesRegional

Guwahati Gears Up For COVID Vaccination Drive

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
99

In a major development, 29 cold storage facilities have ramped up their preparation to store over three lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines in Guwahati.

Presently, the facilities are ready for storage of 3,2,170 doses of vaccinations. Already, 1,16,825 are currently stored through immunization and antigen.

Recently, the Kamrup Metropolitan district task force held a review meeting to gear up for a massive vaccination drive in the district. The meeting was chaired by District Development Commissioner Atul Chandra Sharma and was attended by several concerned stakeholders.

Related News

Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan

‘Jur Homodol’ Against CAA in Dibrugarh

PM-KISAN Funds To Be Released On Dec 25

Sister Abhaya Murder: Priest, Nun Get Life Imprisonment

Chairperson Sharma directed the social welfare department nodal officer to include Anganwadi workers in the database of Covid-19 vaccination and train them to be involved in vaccination awareness activities.

The panchayat and rural development department have been instructed to involve self-help groups, while, The the education department was requested to use schools to conduct the vaccination drives. Furthermore, involve participation of teachers and siksha mitras for awareness and social mobilisation.

Meanwhile, the defence department was asked to train its personnel for vaccination and registration of armed forces beneficiaries.

You might also like
National

COVID-19: Death toll rises to 8 in India

World

29 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

Regional

AFSPA extended for six months in Nagaland

Regional

‘ST Status’ missing in BJP manifesto

Regional

Samaguri: Section 144 Imposed at Neelapani Lake

Regional

Will lodge complaint against Sonowal with EC: Tarun Gogoi

Comments
Loading...