Guwahati Gears Up For COVID Vaccination Drive

In a major development, 29 cold storage facilities have ramped up their preparation to store over three lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines in Guwahati.

Presently, the facilities are ready for storage of 3,2,170 doses of vaccinations. Already, 1,16,825 are currently stored through immunization and antigen.

Recently, the Kamrup Metropolitan district task force held a review meeting to gear up for a massive vaccination drive in the district. The meeting was chaired by District Development Commissioner Atul Chandra Sharma and was attended by several concerned stakeholders.

Chairperson Sharma directed the social welfare department nodal officer to include Anganwadi workers in the database of Covid-19 vaccination and train them to be involved in vaccination awareness activities.

The panchayat and rural development department have been instructed to involve self-help groups, while, The the education department was requested to use schools to conduct the vaccination drives. Furthermore, involve participation of teachers and siksha mitras for awareness and social mobilisation.

Meanwhile, the defence department was asked to train its personnel for vaccination and registration of armed forces beneficiaries.