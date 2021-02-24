Guwahati Gears Up For Swachh Survekshan 2021

In a bid to keep India clean, Swachh Survekshan is all set to rollout to assess the Swachh quotient of the Indian cities in March this year.

Organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), municipal corporations across all cities will compete for the title of the ‘Cleanest City of India’. The assessments will be conducted from March 1 to 31.

In 2016, Mysuru, was declared the first Swachh Survekshan winner. However, since 2017, Indore has been consistently winning the title of India’s Cleanest City.

In poll-bound Assam, it will be interesting to see how do the urban local bodies, the state government, and the citizens work together to enhance the beauty of Guwahati.

Swachh Survekshan, is the world’s largest cleanliness survey that was initiated in 2016 wherein only 73 cities were assessed on their swachh quotient, and by 2020, a total of 4,242 cities, 62 Cantonment Boards and 92 Ganga Towns were assessed for its cleanliness.

In the 2021 edition, five new performance categories have been introduced– Platinum (Divya), Gold (Anupam), Silver (Ujjwal), Bronze (Udit) and Copper (Aarohi) and these are being called as ‘Prerak DAUUR Sammman’. Under this ranking, cities and ULBs will be assessed on the basis of: Segregation of Waste (Wet, Dry & Hazardous), Processing Capacity against wet waste generated, Processing of Wet Waste, Processing/, Recycling Dry Waste, Construction & Demolition Waste Processing, Percentage of waste going to the landfill, Current Sanitation Status.

Under Swachh Survekshan 2021, cities will be ranked out of the total of 6,000 marks including citizen voice (30 per cent or 1800 marks), service level progress that includes sustainable sanitation, processing and disposal of waste and segregated waste collection (40 per cent or 2400 marks) and certification (30 per cent or 1800 marks).

Moreover, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the existing Swachhata-MoHUA App was relaunched for Indian citizens to register coronavirus related complaints. The complaints would be then addressed by the local bodies. According to the data of the MoHUA atleast 1.5 lakh complaints nationwide were resolved through the App.

