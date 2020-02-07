Guwahati Gets Green Signal To Host IPL match

The champions of the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals are all set to play two of their home fixtures at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, sources said.

The decision was taken at a meeting held between IMG-Reliance (IMG-R) -the backbone of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals and Assam Cricket Association (ACA). IMG conducted an inspection at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium before giving the green signal.

Rajasthan requested a change of their second home from Ahmedabad to Guwahati and while the GC is okay with the move. As per RR, the demand for share in profits was one of the reasons cited for the move.

RR believes that the share in profit being asked for is on the higher side. Also, Guwahati is keen to come onboard and be a part of the IPL carnival.