Guwahati girl bags IEA award in Spain

Founder and owner of KA Design Karishma Kakoti, a resident of Rajgarh in Guwahati, recently was conferred with the International excellence award 2020 for excellence in interior design. She received the award at a glittering ceremony in Madrid Spain.

International Excellence Award (IEA) 2020 aims to acknowledge success, recognise contributions, appreciate efforts and celebrate growth. IEA wish to create a unique platform that will serve as a podium for discrete set of people belonging to various professional backgrounds to felicitate their excellence in the respective fields at Madrid, Spain.

Kakoti, founder and owner of KA Design – a leading interior design firm dealing with the high end luxury projects from residential, commercial and hospitality sector all over India, is not new to national recognition as this followed after winning three national awards previously. Her first National award came in January this year at the India’s Most Prominent Architect and Design Awards 2018 by Merit Awards and Market Research. She clinched the award for ‘The Leading Interior Design Firm In Guwahati’ for her firm KA Design.

This began an unstoppable run of recognition and awards at the national level for this hard working and extremely passionate 27-year old Assamese girl. She followed it up with by securing the ‘Design Divas Season 2’ recognition presented by Decawood.

Her one of the most notable moments came during the National Icon Awards 2018-19 where she was presented with the award for ‘Most Innovative and Consultancy Firm In Guwahati’ by ace Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Apart from National awards, her hometown has not been left behind from recognizing her talent. Along with many other regional awards, she received the much acclaimed ‘Byatikram Youth Icon Award’ in August this year in Guwahati from legendary Bollywood and Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas.