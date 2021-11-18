Guwahati: Girl Dies By Suicide In Kahilipara

The girl, studying in the eleventh standard in Guwahati’s South Point School, reportedly died by suicide at around 7 pm yesterday evening.

The girl, studying in the eleventh standard in the city’s South Point School, reportedly died by suicide at around 7 pm yesterday evening. The reasons behind it are still unknown.

The father of the deceased girl, Binod Das is an MTO with the 4th Assam Police Task Force.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation into the matter to determine the cause of death.

