Guwahati: Girl Students Benefitted Under Free Scooty Scheme

Under the Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme 2020, the Assam government on Sunday distributed scooters to girl students who have secured first division in their Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2020-21. Around 22,245 students are slated to receive the scooters.

The distribution ceremony, which was graced by Assam Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, was held at Numali jalah parade ground, Amingaon in Guwahati.

In the first phase, scooters will be provided to students of Kamrup metro and rural today. The scheme will eventually be rolled out in other districts on January 2nd and 3rd. The rest of the scooters will be provided through their respective dealers.  

The prices of these scooters range from Rs 61,490 to Rs 65,640. The State Government has earmarked Rs. 144 crore for the distribution.

Additionally, all the first division secured students who were deprived of the scheme in 2018-19 and 2019-20 will get the scooters in January or February next year. A total of 15,000 deprived students will benefit from the scheme.

Moreover, the government announced that they will provide scooters even if 50 thousand or 1 lakh students have had passed their HS exam with first division.

