GUWAHATI: GMC Officials Sanitize city Roads

By Pratidin Bureau
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a disinfection campaign to clean and sterilize the streets and roads of the city, as part of the measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the GMC officials said on Tuesday.

“Specialized sanitization and disinfection teams will use spraying machines to sterilize trucks and cars, and disinfectant fogging machines, steam cleaning machines and disinfectant sprayer compressed machines to sterilize roads,” GMC officials said in a statement.

