Guwahati: GMC Conducts Trade License Inspection Drive Against Bars

A Trade License inspection drive was conducted by the Health & Enforcement branches of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) at Guwahati’s RGB road on Monday.

A total of four Bar cum Restaurants were inspected, out of which, three were found to be running without a valid trade license.

According to the provisions of the GMC Act, all parties operating without a valid trade license were issued notices, and fines were imposed.

During the drive, a total of Rs 20,000 was collected as penalty, an official release stated.