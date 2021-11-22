Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: GMC Conducts Trade License Inspection Drive Against Bars

By Pratidin Bureau

A Trade License inspection drive was conducted by the Health & Enforcement branches of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) at Guwahati’s RGB road on Monday.

A total of four Bar cum Restaurants were inspected, out of which, three were found to be running without a valid trade license.

According to the provisions of the GMC Act, all parties operating without a valid trade license were issued notices, and fines were imposed.

During the drive, a total of Rs 20,000 was collected as penalty, an official release stated.

