Guwahati: GMCH Pharmacist Suspended Over Gross Negligence

The pharmacist of the Central Pharmacy in Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday was suspended from duty pending inquiry for gross negligence of duties.

The pharmacist, identified as Mr. Mirza Mokibur Rahman was suspended today for gross negligence of government duties for not issuing life-saving medicine to patients, available at the Central Pharmacy of GMCH.

The Office of the Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital informed about it through an official order.

The order dated December 2, read, “Pending departmental enquiry Mr Mirza Mokibur Rahman, Pharmacist, Gauhati Medical College Hospital, Guwahati, is hereby suspended for gross negligence of Govt. duties regarding not issuing of life saving medicine which are available at Central Pharmacy, GMCH to patient”.

