Guwahati: GMC’s Health And Enforcement Branch Conducts Inspection Drive

By Pratidin Bureau
GMC Conducts Inspection Drive

Notably, all of the establishments that were found to be in violation of the provisions of the GMC Act, were fined accordingly.

The Health and Enforcement branch of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Monday conducted an inspection drive of trade licenses in the A T Road and Paltan Bazar areas of the city.

An official statement read, “Seven business establishments including hotels, lodges, and restaurants were inspected during the drive, of which four were found to be operating without a valid trade license”.

GMC

Officials informed that a fine of ₹12,000/- in total was collected during the drive.

The statement further informed that an eviction drive was conducted by the same branches of the GMC earlier on Monday morning near Gauhati Medical College and Hospital campus at the Bhangagarh area in Guwahati. Several illegal trades occupying the footpaths were reportedly evicted during the drive.

GMC

