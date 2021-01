Acting on a tip-off, Maligaon Crime Branch and Jalukbari police on Saturday jointly seized 498 grams of gold biscuits amounting to Rs 25 lakh from two individuals in Guwahati.

According to sources, the two individuals were enroute Dhekiajuli from Guwahati’s Fancy bazaar in a Baleno vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 12 V 5278’. They were identified as Tapash Pal and Frazul Haque.

Police have now arrested the two and commenced investigation on the matter.