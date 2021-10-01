Guwahati: Gorchuk Police Recovers Huge Cache of Explosives

In an operation launched by Gorchuk Police on Thursday night, huge cache of explosives has been recovered in Guwahati. Several bags of electronic detonator and gelatine sticks have been recovered during the operation.

The operation was launched under the leadership of Office-in-charge of Gorchuk police station Prasenjit Das.

Police also apprehended two persons in connection to it. They are now under investigation at Gorchuk police station.

