Guwahati: GU Cancels 3rd Sem Exams For UG Programme

In view of the COVID-19 situation, Gauhati University has decided to cancel the 3rd semester examination for undergraduate courses.

The students will be promoted as done in the earlier semester as per the said UGC guidelines, an official notification stated.

However, the 6th semester UG courses examination will be held in the second half of August 2021 in online mode, it stated.

Further, the notification stated that only 60% syllabus will be covered in the final semester starting from unit-1.

Proper instructions regarding the conduct of practical classes will be issued shortly, it stated.