Guwahati: Handique Girls’ College Declared Micro Containment Zone for 7 Days

Handique Girls’ College in Guwahati has been declared as Micro Containment zone after students and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The physical classes in the college have been suspended for 7 days.

The Principal of the college, Utpal Dutta, while confirming the news said that the district administration has decided to declare the college campus as containment zone after the staff and students were infected with the virus.

The college principal in a notice said that the containment zone will remain effective for 7 days with effect from December 1, 2021 to December 7, 2021.

“In view of the detection of Covid19 positive cases among students and staff of Handique Girls’ College in Guwahati, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has, vide order No. DDMA K(M)20/2021/505 dated 01/12/2021, declared the college as Micro Containment Zone for seven days, w.e.f. December 1, 2021 to December 7, 2021,” the notice said.

The movement of any unauthorised individual and vehicle within the Handique Girls’ College campus area in Guwahati is prohibited, the college principal said in the notice.

The physical classes in the college have been suspended, the notice read.

The college principal has directed all the departments to shift to online classes during the period of the containment zone.

“In view of this, all physical classes are suspended for the notified period sessional exams postponed until further notice. All departments are asked to move their classes online,” the principal said in the notice.

