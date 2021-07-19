Guwahati: Harmeet Singh Takes Charge as Commissioner of Police

Additional Director General of Police (Border) Harmeet Singh has officially taken charge as Commissioner of Police, Guwahati on Monday. Singh succeeded Munna Prasad Gupta who was transferred as Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption), Assam for the purpose of drawal of salary only.

Taking charge as Commissioner of Police, Singh said that he will work for the safety and security of the people and his aim is to make Guwahati a crime-free city.

Moreover, Harmeet Singh, will continue to be substantively posted as Addl. Director-General of Police (Border), Assam for the purpose of drawal of salary only. He is relieved from the additional charges of the posts of Addl. Director-General of Police (Admin, Security, and M&L), Assam.

Meanwhile, Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS, (RR-1995), who was substantively posted as Addl. Director-General of Police (CID), Assam for the purpose of drawal of salary only and was allowed to function as Commissioner of Police Guwahati is transferred and posted substantially as Addl. Director-General of Police (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption), Assam for the purpose of drawal of salary only.

Further, Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS, is also allowed to hold the additional charge of Addl. Director-General of Police (Administration and M&L), Assam.

