Guwahati has just 250 beds

Guwahati, the pivot of the health care of Assam, has just 25 beds of Coronavirus patients. This information was given by the health department and if the virus has to break out for the negligence of people then it would be impossible to stop.

The health authorities are extremely angry at the casualness of the ordinary people as throughout Assam people came out in groups after 5 p.m as if they had won the World Cup.

It is noteworthy that the health authorities of both Kamrup and Kamrup Metro districts have joined hands to deal with any possible medical emergency.

At present, both the districts have prepared 250 isolation beds at the Sonapur District Civil Hospital, Central Hospital of Northeast Frontier Railway, Guwahati Refinery Hospital and Singimari Model Hospital at Hajo.

Quarantine beds will also be arranged at ESIC Model Hospital and Red Cross Hospital, the health official said.

Twelve beds were also kept aside at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for isolation of COVID-19 patients.

Moreover, the Health Department has also arranged three to four beds in every private hospital located in and around the city for this purpose.

“For isolation, we have around 75 beds. We will even requisition hotel rooms if the need arises. Currently, we have 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits in stock,” he said.

According to the official, if the disease spreads in the city then there may be a shortage of PPE kits, which would pose a challenge to the health workers. The problem may arise as most of the states where PPE kits are manufactured are now under lockdown.

“We may also face a shortage of sanitisers and masks as demands of these items have soared manifold globally. At present, we are managing with old stocks. Hope new stocks will arrive soon,” he added.

Around 15 persons are under quarantine in the city but no positive case has been detected yet. There is a possibility of detection of positive cases as a few special trains will arrive here from different parts of the country in the next few days.

“The situation may become more complex than we could imagine. Despite our best efforts, we may have some inadequacies, which would be known only after we receive the first positive case. We may face challenges in quarantining persons showing COVID-19 symptoms if their number increases rapidly,” he said.