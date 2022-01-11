Guwahati: Health Inspector Arrested On Bribery Charges

By Pratidin Bureau
A Rural Health Inspector in Assam was arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for his involvement in bribery-related activities.

As per sources, the accused, identified as Hitesh Deka, took money in the name of issuing death certificates.

Deka is the Rural Health Inspector of Rani community Health Centre in Rani, Kamrup. He was caught red-handed while taking bribe money.

Taking to Twitter, Special DGP (Law & Order) informed about the development, “Hitesh Deka Rural Health Inspector, Rani community Health Centre, Rani, Kamrup was Caught red handed today by Team @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting bribe money for issuing death certificate. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam @mygovassam.”

