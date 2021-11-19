Guwahati: Heroin Worth ₹4 Crores Seized, 3 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Drugs Seized
Image Taken From Twitter Handle Of Guwahati Police

The drugs were reportedly ordered by one youth named Inauwa from Manipur, residing in Guwahati’s Bhetapara as a tenant.  

In another victory in the Assam government’s war on drugs on Friday, three people were held and Heroin worth ₹4 crores was recovered from them at Byrnihat near Guwahati.

The three have been identified as Ithemcha Muslam & Ramesh Chetri of Manipur’s Thoubal and the receiver Nongthou.  The Kamrup Police in an operation led by JCP Partha Mahanta intercepted a truck and seized about half a kilogram of Heroin worth around 4 crores.

According to reports, the truck bearing registration numbers ‘MN 07 C 4292’ had two compartments in which the drugs were being transported.

Meanwhile, the truck and an Alto have also been seized.

