Guwahati: Heroin Worth ₹4 Crores Seized, 3 Held

In another victory in the Assam government’s war on drugs on Friday, three people were held and Heroin worth ₹4 crores was recovered from them at Byrnihat near Guwahati.

The three have been identified as Ithemcha Muslam & Ramesh Chetri of Manipur’s Thoubal and the receiver Nongthou. The Kamrup Police in an operation led by JCP Partha Mahanta intercepted a truck and seized about half a kilogram of Heroin worth around 4 crores.

According to reports, the truck bearing registration numbers ‘MN 07 C 4292’ had two compartments in which the drugs were being transported.

The drugs were reportedly ordered by one youth named Inauwa from Manipur, residing in Guwahati’s Bhetapara as a tenant.

Meanwhile, the truck and an Alto have also been seized.

