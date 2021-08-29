Guwahati: Heroin Worth Rs 3.2 Crore Seized, 2 Traffickers Held

Central Guwahati Police District Special Squad and Chandmari police arrested two drug traffickers on Sunday morning and seized a large amount of heroin.

The arrest was made based on investigative reports of Chandmari PS Case no. 571/2021 where four people arrested and heroin was recovered yesterday.

The arrestees were identified as Karan Das (23) and Sargam Das (28). They were nabbed from near Sankar Hotel in Fatasil Ambari area in the city.

A total of 35 heroin packets were recovered from their possession including cash money amounting to Rs 7,18,860.

A KWID vehicle was also recovered during the operation.

The heroin weighing approximately 500gms is worth Rs 3.5 crores in the international market.