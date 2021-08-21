Guwahati: Highlights Of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s Speech

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal arrived in Guwahati for the first time after his new role in the Union Ministry on Saturday at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam office.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was greeted by BJP President Bhabesh Kalita on Saturday at the BJP office with a fulam gamusa. CM Sarma greeted Sarbananda Sonowal with Tulsi plant, Seleng Chador and Bhagwat Geeta.
With his visit to hometown Assam first time after his new role in the central ministry Sarbananda Sonowal made various statements during the meeting along with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Here are few of the important takeaways from the meeting.
- CM Sarma announced that Mission Vasundhara will be started in Assam from 2nd of October.
- Assamese people to receive “Ejmali Patta” before the BJP complete 1 year governance under Himanta Biswa Sarma.
- There has been an eye catching change all over India since 2014, said Sarbananda Sonowal.
- Minister Sonowal also strongly criticized the Congress party. He said that the Congress remained in the throne only with division and governance policies.
- Sonowal praised CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
- Sonowal wished for support from the press in the upcoming days.
- BJP aims to connect Brahmaputra, Barak and Bay of Bengal, said minister Sonowal.
- Waterways to be streamlined in Assam.
- BJP aims to increase import and export.
- Sonowal calls the youth of Assam to study Global Market.
- Sonowal informed about a new project on river Brahmaputra.
- Sonowal thanked people of Majuli for their love, promised to pay the debt.