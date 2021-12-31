Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Hotels, Bars, Restaurants To Remain Open Till Midnight Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Hotels, bars and restaurents in Guwahati will remain open till midnight on New Year eve as the Kamrup district administration has relaxed some restrictions.

Pallav Gopal Jha, Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner, on Thursday however informed that prior permission needs to be taken for keeping their outlets open till midnight.

“It means that bars, restaurants and hotels can remain open till midnight on New Year’s eve provided they obtain necessary permission from the district authorities,” Jha said.

There will be no travelling restrictions with the night curfew lifted on December 31, he added.

