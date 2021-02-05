Guwahati: Human Trafficking Racket Busted In Hatigaon

Assam police busted a human trafficking racket in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area.

As per reports, the accused individuals who were involved in the racket were identified as Lalita Devi, Jundaram Gujjar and Sahidul Haque. While Lalita and Jundaram hail from Rajasthan, Sahidul is a resident of Chaygaon in Assam. The trio have been arrested and sent to jail.

Moreover, a girl was reportedly taken to Bongaigaon for work and was later sold in Rajasthan by the traffickers for Rs 1.5 lakhs.

“These people are involved in sex and human racketeering. We had to track them to Rajasthan and rescued another girl named Safijan Khatun,” Biren Deka, Officer in Charge (OC) Hatigaon Police Station told a local news outlet.