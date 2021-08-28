Guwahati: Illegal Drug Peddling Busted In Maligaon, 3 Arrested

Assam Police has been continuing its operation to bust illegal drugs peddling in the state. On Saturday, Guwahati Police have raided Gutanagar area in Maligaon and have seized illegal drugs from three peddlers.

The police have arrested the three drug peddler on Saturday evening from Maligaon.

The three arrested peddlers have been identified as Pranjal Das, Raju Ali and Mustafa Ahmed.

These three peddlers have been selling drugs since a very long time in Guwahati, said Guwahati Police sources.

The Police have successfully seized 25 grams of illegal drugs along with 3 mobile phones on Saturday.

A vehicle, Swift car has also been seized from the drug peddlers in Maligaon.

