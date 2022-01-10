Guwahati: Illumiere Excellence Award Organised To Felicitate 15 Influential Women

There were a few esteemed guests present at the event held in Guwahati including Padmashree Mukul Goswami, Dr. L R Bishnoi, ADGP, CEO of Prag News Dr. Sanjeev Narain, film actress Purnima Pathak, film actor Pranjal Saikia, Mime Actor Moinul Hoque, and Kathak dancer Marami Medhi.

Sunshine Professional Academy and Illumis Clinic hosted a felicitation evening to recognise the efforts of 15 influential women of the society. Known for their vocational and social involvement to provide skill-based training, the two centres are engaged in various training programs from time to time to uplift the youth, especially women since 2014 in the entire northeastern region of India.

As a stepping-stone to inspire the women of our society they organised a felicitation event starting this year under the banner name “Illumiere Excellence Award”. 15 inspiring ladies were felicitated in different categories, along with a few very important guests at Taj Vivanta in Guwahati.

There were a few esteemed guests present at the event held in Guwahati including Padmashree Mukul Goswami, Dr. L R Bishnoi, ADGP, CEO of Prag News Dr. Sanjeev Narain, film actress Purnima Pathak, film actor Pranjal Saikia, Mime Actor Moinul Hoque, and Kathak dancer Marami Medhi.

The women who were felicitated are, Anamika Choudhary (Business), Nellie Ahmed (Education), Dr. Biju Dutta Choudhury(Medicine), Indrani Rai Medhi (Media), Mitra Phukan(Literature), Pomi Baruah (Administration), Rita Jyoti Das(Culinary), Anita Chetia (Traditional Fashion), Meghna Mehzabin (Modern Fashion), Basobi Bose(Design), Anjana Goswami (Social Activity), Archana Bhattacharjee (Sports), Dr. Anjana Moyee Saikia (Performing Arts), Deepsikha Borah(Beauty) and Seema Biswas (Film).

A special jury panel selected the names for this year. The esteemed jury members were Maini Mahanta, Pronoy Bordoloi, Manoj Saikia, Atul Lahkar, Niladree Gohain, and Dr. Kasturi Bhattacharjee.

Juri Saikia, the owner of Sunshine Professional Academy, and Dr. Reema Das Mallik said that their long term mission was to work towards uplift the women in the Northeast, in order to create an inclusive pool of talent and to promote and encourage young women from Northeast India towards a self-sufficient life.

Apart from providing training to the mainstream students in Guwahati, they also train the underprivileged youth free of cost. They have trained many school dropouts who are now earning good and doing well as an outcome of the training provided by them.

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Security Breach Incident To Be Probed By Committee Headed By Retd SC Judge