Guwahati: India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I today

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Guwahati this evening. The match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in the city, which will start at 7 PM.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be under the spotlight as both cricketers return to the field from their injuries. Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a stress fracture, while Shikhar Dhawan was dogged by injuries throughout 2019.

Meanwhile, ACA officials informed that all the preparations have been put in place for the match. Both the teams had practice sessions on Saturday. Guwahati Police Commissioner MP Gupta said that all necessary security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Gates for spectators will be opened at 4 PM.