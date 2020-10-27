Guwahati: Intoxicating Tablets Seized, One Held

A large consignment of intoxicating tablets worth several lakh rupees were recovered in a joint operation led by the Assam Rifles and Basistha Police in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the teams conducted a raid in Basistha’s Balughat area where one Rinku Raj Choudhury was apprehended.

It has been reported the accused ran his illegal drug deals through an e-rickshaw driver.

An e-rickshaw and a four-wheeler vehicle numbered AS 11 A 4946 were seized.

