Top StoriesRegional

Guwahati: IPL Betting Gang Busted, 2 Bookies Held

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
86

The crime branch of Guwahati Police and Basistha Police on Tuesday evening busted an IPL (Indian Premier League) betting gang in the city that has led to the arrest of two bookies’ alleged involvement.

The incident came to light during a Crime Branch operation, where two bookies named Ravi and Rinku were arrested from a grocery shop called ‘New Store’ in Guwahati’s Basistha area.

Acting on a tip-off, the investigation team found out about alleged IPL betting in the store.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Cops-ULFA (I) Encounter In Meghalaya

2 More Held In TRP Rigging Case

Assam: 666 New COVID Cases Detected

Besides, apprehending two suspected in this connection, the team also some cash and objectionable documents.

The IPL began from September 19 in UAE this year.

You might also like
Business

India hikes customs duty on numerous US imported goods

Regional

AMSU stages Economic blockade

Regional

Rajnath Singh inaugurates smart border system in Dhubri

Regional

Namsai Listed Top in Education Among Aspirational Districts

Regional

ASSAM | Doctors to halt services on Tuesday

Regional

Garchuk police arrested 7 dacoits

Comments
Loading...