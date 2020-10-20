Guwahati: IPL Betting Gang Busted, 2 Bookies Held

The crime branch of Guwahati Police and Basistha Police on Tuesday evening busted an IPL (Indian Premier League) betting gang in the city that has led to the arrest of two bookies’ alleged involvement.

The incident came to light during a Crime Branch operation, where two bookies named Ravi and Rinku were arrested from a grocery shop called ‘New Store’ in Guwahati’s Basistha area.

Acting on a tip-off, the investigation team found out about alleged IPL betting in the store.

Besides, apprehending two suspected in this connection, the team also some cash and objectionable documents.

The IPL began from September 19 in UAE this year.