The Income-tax department has conducted a raid at the residence of three renowned contractors of the state on Tuesday. The raid has been conducted at Bhagya Kalita, Anupam Sarma, and Jugal Kishore Mahanta’s house.

All the three contractors have taken major contracts of NHAI.

A team of the income tax department also conducted the raid at Jugal Kishore Mahanta’s office at Zoo Road in JKM Infra Works Limited.