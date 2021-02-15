Guwahati: Jaishankar, Suzuki Reviews Japan-Aided Water Supply Project

During their visit to Guwahati, Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Japan Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki reviewed the progress of the water supply project site in the city.

Japan International Cooperation Agency is spearheading the project in the city along the River Brahmaputra.

The External Affairs Minister claimed the foreign policy will make a difference to the lives of people.

“A foreign policy that makes a difference to the lives of people. At the JICA-funded Guwahati water supply project site along the Brahmaputra. Reviewing its progress along with the Japanese Ambassador”, Jaishankar tweeted.

While Japan Ambassador To India Satoshi Suzuki hoped for a clean water supply to all households in the capital city of the state.

“Visited #Guwahati Water Supply project site with @DrSJaishankar. Japan is pleased to support this important project. Clean water will soon flow to the homes in Guwahati #Assam! #JapanIndia#ODA,” the ambassador said.

Notably, the 13th Japanese industrial town of India is being set up in Nagarbera. The Japan External Trade Organisation is heading the project.