Guwahati Journalist Attacked While Saving Woman

In a horrific incident that took place in Guwahati on Monday evening, a journalist was attacked and injured while trying to save an unknown woman.

As per reports, one Afnur Ali, a Guwahati-based journalist, visited GMCH to pick up his newly-wed wife home who was an employee of the hospital.

Upon entering the hospital, he saw a couple fighting and saw the woman asking for help as the man was trying to stab her with a sharp weapon. Ali instinctively tried to help the girl but was stabbed instead in the process.

Ali faced multiple injuries in the unprecedented attack and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Bhangagarh Police reached the spot and arrested the culprit soon after.