Guwahati: Kamrup (M) Admin Conducts Enforcement Drive Against Pillion Riders

The Kamrup (M) district administration on Wednesday conducted a vigorous enforcement drive at Ganeshguri and Chandmari in Guwahati against traffic rule violators for not wearing helmet by pillion riders.

The administration in a notification earlier said that both the riders in two-wheelers should wear helmet from December 1 in order to prevent large number of road accidents in the city.

A total of 277 numbers of offence cases have been registered against the violators and a fine of Rs. 46,000 have been collected during the drive in the first day.

“Vigorous Enforcement drive coducted at Ganeshguri and Chandmari, against traffic rule violators for not wearing helmet by pillion riders. A total of 277 nos of offence cases have been registered and Rs 46,000/- have been spot CF realized,” the Kamrup (M) administration wrote in a tweet.

Guwahati Police Commissioner, Harmeet Singh on Tuesday said that the administration would take strict action against people who violate the new rules.

The administration has issued a strict notice saying it would strictly implement the rules of wearing helmets for pillion along with the rider on the two-wheeler.

ALSO READ: Sikkim Restricts Entry of Foreign Nationals Amid ‘Omicron’ Scare Till Dec 15