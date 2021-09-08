Guwahati: Kamrup (M) DC Office to be Shifted to Rupnagar

The Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner office will be shifted to Rupnagar from Kachari in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the site of the new office at Rupnagar on Wednesday.

Inspecting the site, CM Sarma said, “A 5-storey building will be constructed at Rupnagar as the DC office will now be shifted here. 10 new DC offices will be constructed in the state in 10 bighas of land. The construction will be completed in 3 years.”

When asked about the cost of the entire project, the chief minister said that it cannot be said right now but he has asked to construct the DC office buildings with adequate infrastructure and parking places.

The old DC office will be demolished and the entire stretch will be upgraded as the beautification project of Brahmaputra.

Moreover, the office of the Commissioner of Police will also be shifted to Rupnagar.

