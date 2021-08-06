Guwahati: Kamrup (M) DTO Collects Revenue of Over Rs. 58Crores till July

The District Transport Office, Kamrup (Metro) of Government of Assam has earned a revenue of Rs. 58,07,74,222 during April-July of the current financial year 2021-22 amid the ongoing curfew, lockdown imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

DTO, Kamrup (M) Gautam Das said that the department has collected a revenue of over Rs. 58 crore only in four months and it has become possible for the hard work of the officials and employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further informed that a sum of Rs. 18,98,34,77 crores have been collected only in the month of July which is much higher than the revenue collected in 2020 during the month of July. This year, the department has collected Rs.12.97 crores more than the last year.

However, the total revenue collected till July 31 is also 31.72 crores more than the last year which amounted to Rs. 26,35,59,750 crores (till July, 2020).

