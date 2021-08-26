Guwahati: Lady Drug Peddler Held With 8,500 Yaba Tablets

A female drug peddler has been apprehended in Guwahati on Thursday along with possession of a large cache of Yaba tablets.

Based on an intelligence input from the Special Branch of Assam Police, today an EGPD Team (East Guwahati District Police) traced the drug peddler Khumi Khawung in Bhangagarh

Khawung, 45, hails from Lathangmawia of Aizawl in Mizoram. She had come from Shillong and was residing at Kunjalata Lodge.

A search of her hotel room led to the recovery of approximately 8500 Yaba (Meth) tablets.

An investigation into the matter is underway.