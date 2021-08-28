Guwahati: Large quantities of Illegal IMFL seized

Acting on a tip off Gorchuck police conducted a search operation at Pooja Parking at Betkuchi in Guwahati and recovered 20 cartons of Kingfisher Beer.

Similarly, yesterday Basistha police also seized 90 bottles of IMFL from Raju Dhaba, which is located on the National Highway. Interestingly the bottles were kept hidden in a car behind the dhaba.

On Thursday night too, Basistha police seized 95 bottles of illegal IMFL from 2 eateries, viz Ganesh Dhaba and Pandit Hotel, both situated on the National Highway.

Over the last fortnight a total of 3,372 bottles/cans of illegal IMFL have been seized.

