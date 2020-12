In a sensational incident, a man was attacked by a leopard in Guwahati’s Maligaon on Tuesday, triggering panic among the locals.

As per reports, the man, identified as Sanjeev Ghosh, was on his way to a nearby market from his home when he was pounced upon by the leopard.

Ghosh was critically injured after the attack and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his wounds.