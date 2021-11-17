Guwahati Little Flower School Student Tests Covid +Ve, Class 12 Classes Suspended

A class 12 student of Little Flower School in Guwahati has tested positive for Covid-19.

As per initial reports of Pratidin Time an official notification from the school authorities is yet to be issued, although, teachers have already intimated to students that offline classes for standard 12 have been suspended from today till November 19.

However, the students of Class 12 will have online classes, while, other offline classes will continue.

The student detected the deadly contagion on Wednesday and is currently under home isolation in Guwahati.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited…

