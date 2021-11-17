Guwahati Little Flower School Student Tests Covid +Ve, Class 12 Classes Suspended

By Pratidin Bureau on November 17, 2021

A class 12 student of Little Flower School in Guwahati has tested positive for Covid-19.

As per initial reports of Pratidin Time an official notification from the school authorities is yet to be issued, although, teachers have already intimated to students that offline classes for standard 12 students have been suspended from today till November 19.

Little Flower School, Hatigaon

However, the students of Class 12 will have online classes, while, other offline classes will continue.

The student detected with the deadly contagion on Wednesday, and is currently under home isolation.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited…

