Guwahati: Lockdown Force 4 Cinema Halls to Shut Down

The film industry has been affected mostly during the lockdown as one after another cinema halls have been shut down in the city.

Four cinema halls in Guwahati have been closed down- Apsara cinema hall, Meghdoot, Urvashi and Vandana while the Silver Screen cinema hall in Vijaynagar has also been closed down.

It may be mentioned that the cinema halls remained closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the Ministry of Home Affairs have issued guidelines to reopen theatres from October with 50% audience, the Guwahati Hall Owners’ Association has decided to keep the halls shut till mid-November.

The hall owners’ decided to keep the theatres shut stating that if they will reopen the theatres with 50 % audience, they will have to undergo loss.

The halls have not yet reopened in the city and as the owners have to go undergo massive loss, they decided to shut the halls.