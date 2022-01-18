Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Locomotive Driver Electrocuted, Body Found Lying At Railway Station

By Pratidin Bureau

In a heartbreaking incident that took place at the Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday, the driver of Guwahati – Murkongselek was killed in an accident.

The incident took place as the locomotive driver was filling water in the train’s engine. He was electrocuted after coming in contact with a high voltage live wire.

The deceased driver has been identified as one Shiv Saikia. His dead remains were reportedly found lying near the train’s engine.

The engineman had reportedly gone atop the engine to check the water level when he came in contact with the high-voltage wire.

