Guwahati: London Returnee Tests Positive for COVID-19, Samples Sent for Omicron Test

By Pratidin Bureau on December 10, 2021
A person who returned from London has tested positive for COVID-19 at Borjhar Airport in Guwahati. The person was tested positive on Wednesday.

Sources said that her samples have been sent for Omicron variant test to Kolkata. She is currently under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Meanwhile, Omicron has pushed back the resumption of scheduled international flights. They will now remain suspended till January 31, 2022, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Thursday. Expensive options under air bubbles, which India now has with 32 countries, with the latest being Switzerland, will continue till regular flights resume.

