The Maharshi Vidyamandir School in Silpukhuri, Guwahati shut down from April 1 to April 22 after a teacher-tested positive for COVID-19.

The teacher, Mousumi Sarma has been detected with the virus after which the school authority has decided to close the school for two days.

Meanwhile, the teachers who came in contact with Mousumi Sarma have been instructed to undergo COVID test.

The school authority also informed that online classes will be conducted during these days.