Guwahati: Fraudster Arrested For Duping GMCH Patients

A fraudster was arrested by Bhangagarh police for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing ICU beds at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

As per a report, the accused identified as Biju Das allegedly demanded cash of Rs 7,500 from a person and collected Rs 5,000 as advance.

An FIR was lodged against him by the GMCH management after which he was caught red-handed.

Following the incident, the GMCH superintendent has urged the citizens of Guwahati to remain alert and not fall prey to such frauds in the future.