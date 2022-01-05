Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Fraudster Arrested For Duping GMCH Patients

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
A fraudster was arrested by Bhangagarh police for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing ICU beds at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

As per a report, the accused identified as Biju Das allegedly demanded cash of Rs 7,500 from a person and collected Rs 5,000 as advance.

An FIR was lodged against him by the GMCH management after which he was caught red-handed.

Following the incident, the GMCH superintendent has urged the citizens of Guwahati to remain alert and not fall prey to such frauds in the future.

