Guwahati: Man Attempts To Murder Wife Inside ATM Booth

A man in Guwahati attempted to murder his wife in broad daylight at an ATM booth in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Lachit Nagar of Guwahati, said sources.

As per the eye witness of the incident, the man who has been identified as Sagar Darjee tried to stab his wife inside an ATM in Lachitnagar.

The people near the area, captured Sagar Darjee and immediately handed him over to the police on Wednesday.

Sagar Darjee has alleged that his wife had extra marital affairs for which he tried to kill her.

Meanwhile, Sagar Darjee is under the clutches of Paltanbazar Police and is a resident of Nagaon.

His wife has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

