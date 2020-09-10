Guwahati: Man Dies After Being Hit By Stone

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a man died in Ulubari after a mentally unstable person threw a stone at him hitting him on the head fatally.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Ram Chandra Sahani was walking under Ulubari flyover in the morning when the mentally unstable person threw a stone which hit him on the head. He died on the spot.

“He hit him once and he collapsed immediately. I rushed to him and moved him away from the road. He was alive then. I called 108 but they asked me to call 100 instead. However nobody received the call,” said an eye witness on the spot.

The accused, a mentally ill person, has been arrested by the police soon after.