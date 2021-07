In a tragic incident, a young man was electrocuted to death near Asomiya Pratidin Office in Chandmari early Wednesday.

According to locals, the man was painting at the railway crossing gate around 7 am in the morning near Chandmari when a high voltage wire struck him. He died on the spot.

The deceased man was identified as Diganta.

Meanwhile, Chandmari police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

