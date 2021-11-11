Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Man Found Dead In Paltan Bazar Railway Quarter

By Pratidin Bureau

A man was found dead on Thursday evening at Paltan Bazar in Guwahati.

As per initial reports of Pratidin Time, the deceased, Narayan Chakraborty’s body was recovered from a railway colony quarter in Kalibari at around 4 p.m.

Chakraborty was kept as a housekeeper, while, the quarter holder Sanjib Choudhury was out of town for Chhath Puja. Choudhury is a railway employee and had gone to Dhubri, his hometown, along with his family.

The reason behind Chakraborty’s death is yet to be ascertained. Chakraborty was the priest of Kalibari Kali Temple.

However, an investigation by Guwahati Police, and CID, Assam is underway.

In another incident today, an unidentified dead body was found in Ganeshguri. The body has been sent for post-mortem at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Dispur Police is investigating the matter.

