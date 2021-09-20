Guwahati: Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephants Near Rani Reserve Forest

In a tragic incident, a man was killed by a herd of wild elephants near Rani Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The deceased person was identified as one Rajib Boro (35), hailing from Andherijuli village under Palashbari police station.

As per reports, Boro was trampled to death by wild elephants at a paddy field at around 12 am last night.

After an hour, Deputy Ranger and other personnel rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the incident. It was discovered that Boro had died of the attack.

The body was later sent to Rani Community Health Centre for medical examination.

Meanwhile, Minister for Environment and Forests, Parimal Suklabaidya, expressed grief on the death of Boro and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.