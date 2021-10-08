Guwahati: Man Gets Life Sentence For Beheading His Wife In 2011

A person named Ranjit Das has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Court of the District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup, for beheading his wife back in 2011.

On October 6, 2011, Das had beheaded his wife and walked down the roads of Guwahati’s Hengerabari area during Bijoya Dashami.

He was arrested later while he was on the way to Dispur police station with his wife’s severed head and also the machete he used for the crime.

Das is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. He was granted bail by the court as police couldn’t submit the charge-sheet within the stipulated 90 days of the crime.

He was granted bail on two surety bonds of Rs 15,000 each on January 7, 2012.

However he was still in Guwahati central jail for not being able to submit the bonds.