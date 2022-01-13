Guwahati: Man Looted Off ₹2.18 Lakhs By Bike-Borne Miscreants At Jayanagar

In a case of dacoity in broad daylight in the city’s Jayanagar area, a man was looted off more than ₹2 lakhs by miscreants on Thursday.

The bike-borne miscreants looted a man identified as Anil Shah of around ₹2.18 lakhs in Guwahati’s Jayanagar area today.

He had reportedly withdrawn the cash from the State Bank of India (SBI) and was headed home when the group of bike-borne miscreants looted him of the cash.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered by the victim at the Basistha Police Station in relation to the incident.

